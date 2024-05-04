Azerbaijani Oil Prices Go Down

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF inthe Italian port of Augusta on May 3 stood at $85.27 per barrel,down $0.69 from the previous indication, Azernews reports, citing the source from the country's oil and gasmarket.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.68 (to $83.76per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $67.06 per barrel, which is $0.25less than the previous price.

In total, a barrel of North Sea Dated Brent oil yielded on May 3was priced at $83.3, down $0.63 from the prior week.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on May 4.