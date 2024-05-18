New Competitions Announced At Doha International Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Culture has announced an exciting new competition for publishers and writers, set to take place during the 33rd Doha International Book Fair (DIBF).

This competition aims to celebrate and support the achievements of publishers and writers participating in the fair, offering awards in several categories: Outstanding Publisher (Local and International), Outstanding Publisher in Children's Books (Local and International), Creativity Award for Writers, and Young Qatari Writer Award.

Director of DIBF Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, emphasized that the competition's goal is to bolster the publishing industry and foster a vibrant literary community. It seeks to attract publishers, creatives, writers, and intellectuals, while encouraging authors to continue their work and inspiring young writers to join the literary field, thus promoting a culture of reading, writing, and authorship.

He further announced that the winners of this competition will be announced during the 34th edition of the book fair. Starting this year, each edition of the fair will announce the winners of the previous edition's competition.

The total prize money for this competition amounts to 160,000 Qatari Riyals, distributed as follows: 30,000 Qatari Riyals for the winner of the Outstanding Publisher (Local) category, 30,000 Qatari Riyals for the same category (International), 30,000 Qatari Riyals for the Outstanding Publisher in Children's Books (Local), 30,000 Qatari Riyals for the same category (International), 20,000 Qatari Riyals for the Creativity Award for Writers, and 20,000 Qatari Riyals for the Young Qatari Writer Award.

