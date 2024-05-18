Russians Fire 44 Times At Sumy Region's Border, 183 Explosions Recorded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Russian military shelled the border communities of Sumy oblast 44 times. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.



This was reported on Facebook by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.



"During the day, the Russians carried out 44 attacks on the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 183 explosions were recorded. The communities of Khotyn, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, and Seredyna-Buda were shelled," the statement reads.

In particular, the enemy fired mortars at the Bilopillia community (four explosions). There were also drops of VOGs from UAVs (10 explosions), shelling from AGS (14 explosions) and SPG (six explosions).



In the Velyka Pysarivka community, enemy troops carried out mortar attacks (12 explosions), shelling from barrel artillery (18 explosions) and automatic grenade launchers (10 explosions).



The enemy shelled the territory of the Seredyna-Buda community with mortars (21 explosions) and barrel artillery (two explosions). Also, in this community, the Russians struck once with an FPV kamikaze drone and carried out one VOG drop from an unmanned aerial vehicle.

In the Shalyhyne community, enemy shelling from small arms was recorded.



The Krasnopillia community suffered from enemy attacks: FPV kamikaze drones (four explosions) and mortar shelling (eight explosions).



The Russians fired mortars at the territories of Esman (17 explosions), Khotyn (three explosions), Yunakivka (19 explosions) and Nova Sloboda communities (four explosions). On the territory of the last two, the enemy also fired artillery. Six artillery explosions were recorded in the Yunakivka community, and 15 explosions in the Nova Sloboda community.

The enemy launched an airstrike on the Myropillia community, launched eight unguided aircraft missiles (eight explosions) and strikes with an FPV-type kamikaze drone (three explosions). As reported, the Russians attacked a minibus in Kherson three times with a drone.