mPokket Partners Roti On Wheels to Provide Nutritious Meals to Cancer Patients and Their Families

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16 May 2024: In line with its sustained commitment to community welfare and corporate social responsibility, mPokket – India’s fastest-growing digital lender – has once again set a benchmark via its latest CSR initiative. Demonstrating compassion and solidarity, mPokket partnered with Roti On Wheels to distribute hot and hygienic meals to cancer patients and their families in Kolkata.



Through this collaboration, mPokket and Roti On Wheels is serving nutritious food such as freshly made Roti and Sabji, with fresh fruit, to help those in need, near Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata every Thursday and Friday. The teams have been providing approximately 300-400 meals per day, totaling 3000+ meals throughout the month.



This initiative aims to address the nutritional needs of more than 3000+ individuals and their families, who often face immense financial and emotional challenges during their arduous medical battles. By providing solace and sustenance, the teams hope to alleviate some of the burdens faced by the patients and their families while battling with cancer.



Ms Rajani Jalan, Director – CSR & People Relations, mPokket commented, “At mPokket, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve. Our partnership with Roti On Wheels highlights our commitment to social responsibility and to making a difference in people’s lives. It’s most pleasing to see the positive impact the initiative has had on the local community. Our aim is not just to be a responsible financial entity but also to act as a torchbearer of hope and support for needy communities. These efforts resonate with our core values and commitment to give back to society. Seeing the warm smiles and gratitude of the people we have helped is a profound reminder of the difference we can make.”



As part of its ongoing commitment to community welfare, mPokket plans to sustain its partnership with Roti On Wheels, ensuring that this meaningful programme remains a consistent source of support and sustenance for cancer patients and their families in Kolkata. A commendable initiative begun by Santosh Lalita Jain Foundation, Roti On Wheels operates mobile vehicles that traverse the slum areas of Greater Kolkata, providing hot and hygienic meals free of charge to approximately 2,000 people daily.



Cancer patients and their families often face immense financial and emotional burdens, making it difficult for them to access proper nutrition during their treatment. Through this ongoing partnership with Roti On Wheels, mPokket aims to address food insecurity. This initiative aligns well with organization’s ethos of empowering underprivileged communities and fostering a culture of social responsibility. As it continues to grow and expand, mPokket remains dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing challenges across India.









MENAFN16052024005232011781ID1108222128