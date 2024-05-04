Hamas Delegation Heading To Cairo For Egypt-Proposed Gaza Truce Sources

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, May 4 (NNN-XINHUA) – Hamas has sent a delegation to Cairo, in response to an Egypt-proposed initiative, for a truce with Israel in the besieged Gaza Strip, two Egyptian sources said today, on condition of anonymity.

“Egypt was informed by Hamas that a delegation from the movement was heading to Cairo today, with the intention of concluding and implementing a truce agreement with Israel,” they said.

Hamas responded to the initiative proposed by Egypt, after getting Egyptian guarantees that it could lead to stopping the conflict in Gaza, they added.

Cairo, they said, warned Hamas of the escalation of the situation in Gaza, if an agreement was not reached.

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director, William Burns, will go to Egypt as part of the tripartite guarantors of the deal, namely Egypt, the United States and Qatar, they noted.– NNN-XINHUA