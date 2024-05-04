Three Indian Men Arrested For Sikh Leader's Murder In Canada

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Canadian police have announced the arrest of three Indian men on charges of murdering Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Indo-Canadian separatist leader.

According to reports, Karan Preet Singh (28), Kamal Preet Singh (22), and Karan Barar (22) were arrested on Friday, May 3rd.

Najjar, whom India had labelled a terrorist fugitive, was gunned down last year in the courtyard of a temple in the suburbs of Vancouver, home to Canada's largest Sikh population, by unidentified assailants firing dozens of bullets.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had emphasized credible claims linking Indian intelligence agencies to Nijjar's murder, claims that have been dismissed as unsubstantiated by the Indian government.

Indian authorities have also stated that Nijjar had played a role in the Sikh separatist movement, which led to a major insurgency in India in 1980.

Najjar, who fought for Khalistan, an independent nation for Sikhs, immigrated to Canada in 1997 and obtained citizenship in 2015.

So far, Indian authorities have made no statements regarding the arrest in connection with the murder of the Sikh separatist leader.

