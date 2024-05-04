Srilankan Airlines Appoints New Regional Manager

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka

:

SriLankan Airlines has appointed industry veteran Mr. Fawzan Fareid as its new Regional Manager for India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, stationed in Chennai. Fareid assumes this role following the relocation of Mr. V. Ravindran to Singapore as the Regional Manager for the Asia Pacific region. This strategic move aims to fortify the airline's foothold and expand its footprint in these pivotal markets.

In his new capacity, Fareid will lead and coordinate all aspects of SriLankan Airlines' operations in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, including sales and marketing strategies, customer experience initiatives, and partnerships with key stakeholders in the region. With over 26 years of experience at Sri Lanka's national carrier and a career spanning various key positions in countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, South Korea, Maldives and the Bangladesh, Fareid brings extensive expertise in business development, strategic planning, and customer engagement to his new role.

Fareid's appointment underscores SriLankan Airlines' commitment to providing seamless connectivity and outstanding service across its broad network. By strengthening its presence in South Asia under Fareid's leadership, the airline aims to reinforce its position as a leading carrier in the region, enhancing its competitive edge in these key markets.

