Norwegian Travelers Explore Azerbaijan's Khudafarin Bridge

Ulviyya Shahin

A delegation of the Norwegian National Club of InternationalTravelers visited the Khudafarin Bridge in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Azernews reports.

The visitors got acquainted with the ancient monument ofAzerbaijani architecture connecting the northern and southern banksof the Araz River - the Khudafarin Bridge.

The foreign travelers were told about the history of the bridgeand its once key role in the Great Silk Road.

A delegation of the Norwegian National Club of InternationalTravelers Vagaclub, led by the famous traveler Jorn Augestad, is inthe territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation. Norwegiantravelers will see the traces of Armenian vandalism in Karabakh andEastern Zangazur.

This tour is the tenth trip of an international delegation tothe territories of Azerbaijan, liberated from the Armenianoccupation.