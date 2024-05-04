Align Technology Held Specialised Education Events to Elevate Digitisation Journey for Middle East Dentists

(MENAFN- Alto ) - Events were held last week in Dubai (22nd – 23rd April) and Kuwait (23rd – 25th April)

- Face-to-face education was delivered by speakers in the field of restorative dentistry

- Educational events in Dubai and Kuwait were held in collaboration with the Centre for Advanced Practice (CAPP)



Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 02 May 2024: Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, recently held a series of specialised education events aimed at empowering dental professionals in the Middle East to enhance their practices through the adoption of digital dentistry and a comprehensive approach to dental treatment. The events, titled ‘How to Build a Successful Dental Practice Using the Ortho-restorative Approach’, took place from April 22 to 25 in Dubai and Kuwait and welcomed over 230 dental professionals from the region to experience the agenda of educational sessions.



Align Technology’s face-to-face sessions featured Dr. Michaela Sehnert, DMD a speaker in the field of restorative dentistry, with academic tenure at Leipzig University and the University of Greifswald, both in Germany. The sessions were designed to equip dentists with the knowledge and tools to employ a comprehensive approach to patient treatment, leading to better patient outcomes and practice growth through increased efficiency. Specifically, attendees learned how the integration of digital tools such as the iTero™ intraoral scanner can accelerate the end-to-end digital experience and increase treatment efficiency in their own practice whilst ensuring more accurate clinical outcomes.



Various case examples were shared, demonstrating how adopting a holistic, comprehensive approach to dentistry using systems for tooth alignment such as Invisalign Go™ - a versatile simplified clear aligner treatment specifically designed to treat mild and moderate misalignment cases - can help to ensure the effectiveness and longevity of treatments when employed as part of a pre-restorative treatment plan.



When undertaking a comprehensive approach to dentistry, Invisalign Go enables dentists to address individual patient needs, resulting in improved oral health, function, restoration and aesthetics. The adoption of digital tools and workflows in this modern approach enhances every aspect of a dental practice's workflow, leading to increased patient conversion, practice efficiency, and more accurate clinical outcomes.



Angelo Maura, General Manager Middle East, Align Technology, said, "Align Technology is dedicated to empowering dental professionals in the Middle East to leverage digital dentistry for a more elevated patient experience and practice growth. Through our education events, we aim to create awareness of the benefits of pre-restorative teeth alignment and ortho-restorative treatment, a more advanced approach to modern dental treatment."



Markus Sebastian, Senior Vice President, EEMA, Align Technology, emphasised the transformative potential of the Align Digital Platform™, Align Technology’s integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services in dental practices, stating, "Our digital platform offers comprehensive solutions that streamline workflows, driving practice efficiency. By digitising the dental workflow, we aim to empower dentists in the region to realise their full potential and achieve greater success within their practices, ultimately resulting in happier patients."



MENAFN04052024007443015940ID1108172688