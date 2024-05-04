Talks at GU-Q Analyze the Role of Humanitarian Law and Mediation During Armed Conflict

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide)

The obligation of all countries to maintain international stability, the role of humanitarian law in times of crisis, and Qatar’s mediation role were the themes of talks hosted by Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) recently.

Role of Qatar in Mediation During Times of Crises

“The main priority of Qatari foreign policy is to maintain international security and stability, and to be a mediator whenever needed to restore and maintain international security,” said His Excellency Dr. Turki bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). During his talk on “Qatar's Key Contribution: Upholding International Humanitarian and Human Rights Law in Times of Crisis,” he highlighted Qatar’s responsiveness within an international legal framework designed to maintain stability, peace, and security, and ensure accountability.

Qatar has established itself as a trusted mediator through its strong relationships with other countries, a role that is not new, he said, pointing to its role in Bosnia and Lebanon in the 1990s. Qatar uses its bilateral relationships and influence to provide solutions for many critical issues, he said, noting: “It is part of our nature that we call for peace and security among our neighbors.”

HE Dr. Turki discussed the critical factors for successful mediation in his talk, which was moderated by Dr. Mehran Kamrava, Professor of Government at GU-Q. He emphasized the importance of the negotiations and expressed hope that Qatar’s mediation as a trusted state could help to restore peace and security in the region.

He also emphasized the importance of direct communication and highly experienced negotiators. “The more skill, the more knowledge, the more information, and the more background about the conflict itself the mediator has, the longer-term solution we can reach,” he concluded.

International Committee of the Red Cross and the Laws of War

Later in the week, GU-Q hosted another event that looked at how to address humanitarian crises, titled “Safeguarding the Laws of War: The Role of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).” In a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Noha Aboueldahab, Assistant Professor of International Law at GU-Q, representatives from the ICRC underscored the role of international organizations in alleviating the suffering of millions of people impacted by armed conflicts across the world. Basma Tabaja, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Qatar, and Yara Khawaja, Deputy Head of Mission and Humanitarian Affairs Adviser, explored the laws of war and the potential and limitations facing international organizations such as the ICRC.

For more information and details about faculty talks and GU-Q's program of public events, please visit the website at



