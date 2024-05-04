Fair Weather Forecast Almost Countrywide Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be pleasant almost countrywide and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, Sunday will see a slight drop in temperatures and the weather will be relatively cold over hilltops and warm in other regions.On Monday, temperatures are forecast to become below their seasonal averages by about (5-6) degrees Celsius and and scattered showers of rain are expected in Kingdom's northern and central areas.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit 25 degrees Celsius, dropping to 11? at night, while the port city of Aqaba will see a blistering 34?, sliding to 20? during night hours.