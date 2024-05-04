Sharad Pawar: Hope Uddhav Thackeray Never Needs PM Modi’S Help

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune (Maharashtra), May 4 (IANS) NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar on Saturday expressed the hope that his ally and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Uddhav Thackeray never requires any help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pawar said this while answering a mediaperson's question on the PM's remarks in a television interview that he is always there to help former Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray if the need arises, while referring to the latter's past health issues.

“Whatever the PM may say, I hope and pray that Uddhav Thackeray never is in a situation where he would be compelled to seek assistance from Modi,” said Pawar with a smile.

Concurring with the NCP(SP) supremo on the issue, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said,“Pawar has said the right thing.”

To a question,“if Pawar cannot handle his family, then how can he look after Maharashtra”, the senior Pawar hit back saying,“When did (Modi) manage his own family... The situation of his family members is a matter of concern... But I don't want to stoop to make any such personal comments.”

The senior Pawar accused PM Modi of making many casual statements which never materialised, and which raised doubts in the minds of the public whether the government would be able to deliver or not. "That's why faith in the PM is waning,” he said.

Sharad Pawar said that earlier too, PM Modi used to attack former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh's policies,“but today, Modi is implementing the same policies.”

“The people have understood these contradictions... The masses compared the 10 years of Dr. Singh with Modi's 10 years. They have realised that Dr. Singh used to work quietly and deliver results, but the outcome of Modi's work is not known though he spends a lot of time in commenting and criticising,” Sharad Pawar pointed out.