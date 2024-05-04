World Laughter Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Health Benefits, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "World Laughter Day is devoted to the art of laughter and its capacity to rejuvenate and heal people. It's an opportunity to contemplate the significance of humour and laughter in our everyday lives.

DateWorld Laughter Day is observed on the first Sunday in May. This year, it's being celebrated on May 5.HistoryWorld Laughter Day was established in 1998 by Dr. Madan Kataria, an Indian physician and the founder of the Laughter Yoga movement. Dr. Kataria created the day to raise awareness about the therapeutic benefits of laughter and its ability to bring people together, regardless of cultural or geographical differences Read: Happiness: A scarcity that'll take long to eliminateThe day involves various activities, including laughter yoga sessions, laughter walks, and public gatherings focused on joy and positivity Laughter Day aims to highlight the power of laughter to reduce stress, improve mood, and promote a sense of community and connection. It underscores the idea that laughter can break down barriers and contribute to a more peaceful and harmonious world are some quotes on laughter that capture its spirit and benefits:“Laughter is the shortest distance between two people.” - Victor Borge“Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face.” - Victor Hugo\"To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain and play with it.\" - Charlie ChaplinPoems“The Laughing Heart” by Charles Bukowski“Your life is your life't let it be clubbed into dank submission on the watch are ways out is a light somewhere.”“Laughter” by Pablo Neruda“Take bread away from me, if you wish,take air away, butdo not take from me your laughter.”Health benefits

Reduces Stress: Laughter lowers stress hormones like cortisol, reducing tension and promoting relaxation Immunity: Laughter increases the production of antibodies and activates immune cells, enhancing your immune response Pain: Endorphins released during laughter can act as natural painkillers Mood: Laughter triggers the release of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that create feelings of happiness and euphoria Read: How to stop over-medicalising mental healthImproves Resilience: Laughter can help people cope with difficult situations by providing a sense of perspective and reducing the impact of stress Productivity: By reducing stress and fostering social connections, laughter can enhance productivity and teamwork in the workplace.

MENAFN04052024007365015876ID1108172554