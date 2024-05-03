Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Air Attacks On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 3 (KUNA) -- Israel's warplanes carried out more airstrikes on towns and villages in south Lebanon on Friday, causing major material damage .

The airstrikes targeted Ayta ash Shab, Maroun El Ras and Aitaroun, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

In addition, Israeli occupation artillery bombarded, with heavy projectiles, the outskirts of Hanine, Ayta ash Shab, Majdal Zoun Aalma El Chaeb and Naqoura, it noted.

In return, Lebanon's resistance retaliated, with some missiles, against Israelito occupation attacks, it stated.

Since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, southern Lebanese borders have been witnessing military clashes between Israeli occupation and Lebanese resistance. (end)

