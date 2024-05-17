Rafah Hospital Prepares For Surge Of Casualties As Israel Gets Ready For Gaza Assault

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 17 (Petra)-- One of the only facilities in Rafah where the injured or terminally ill can receive care is the Kuwaiti Speciality Hospital, but medical professionals there warn that if Israel initiates a full-scale assault into the southern Gaza city, their ability to provide care may be severely strained, Reuters reported.
Despite warnings that their assault on Rafah could result in widespread casualties in a region where displaced residents have sought refuge, Israeli soldiers are pressing forward with their efforts to destroy the remaining of the besieged enclave.
