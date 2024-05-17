Rafah Hospital Prepares For Surge Of Casualties As Israel Gets Ready For Gaza Assault

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 17 (Petra)-- One of the only facilities in Rafah where the injured or terminally ill can receive care is the Kuwaiti Speciality Hospital, but medical professionals there warn that if Israel initiates a full-scale assault into the southern Gaza city, their ability to provide care may be severely strained, Reuters reported.Despite warnings that their assault on Rafah could result in widespread casualties in a region where displaced residents have sought refuge, Israeli soldiers are pressing forward with their efforts to destroy the remaining of the besieged enclave.