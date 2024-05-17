               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of State At Foreign Ministry Meets Italian Officials


5/17/2024 7:27:03 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi on Friday met separately with the Secretary-General of the Italian Foreign Ministry HE Riccardo Guariglia and the Diplomatic Advisor to Italian Prime Minister HE Fabrizio Saggio, in addition to a number of members of the Italian Parliament.

The meetings discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them; the latest developments in the situation in the region, especially the joint mediation efforts of the State of Qatar in the Gaza Strip; ways to strengthen regional and international efforts for an immediate ceasefire; and the cooperation of the two countries in delivering humanitarian aid to the Strip, in addition to the latest developments in the Mediterranean region.

MENAFN17052024000063011010ID1108227864


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search