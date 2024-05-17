Minister Of State At Foreign Ministry Meets Italian Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Rome: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi on Friday met separately with the Secretary-General of the Italian Foreign Ministry HE Riccardo Guariglia and the Diplomatic Advisor to Italian Prime Minister HE Fabrizio Saggio, in addition to a number of members of the Italian Parliament.
The meetings discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them; the latest developments in the situation in the region, especially the joint mediation efforts of the State of Qatar in the Gaza Strip; ways to strengthen regional and international efforts for an immediate ceasefire; and the cooperation of the two countries in delivering humanitarian aid to the Strip, in addition to the latest developments in the Mediterranean region.
