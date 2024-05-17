Zelensky: Ukraine And Slovenia Are Finalising Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian and Slovenian sides are already finalising a bilateral security document within the framework of the G7 declaration.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram following a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob, Ukrinform reports.

"We agreed to sign it at the earliest opportunity," Zelensky said.

The President thanked the head of the Slovenian government for his active support of the Peace Formula, in particular for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland. He also expressed confidence that he could count on Slovenia's support for the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on 12 July 2023, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the G7 leaders agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine . The document referred, in particular, to work on specific bilateral long-term commitments and agreements in the security sector.

To date, Ukraine has already signed bilateral security agreements with the UK , France, Germany, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia.

Photo: OP