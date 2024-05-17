Amir Sends Congratulations To Chad President-Elect

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent today a cable of congratulations to HE Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby on the occasion of his election as President of the Republic of Chad, wishing him success and for the relations of the two friendly countries further progress and prosper.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.