UNESCO Presents World Press Freedom Prize To Palestinian Journalists

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 3 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has awarded its world press freedom prize to all Palestinian journalists covering Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

UNESCO has released a report indicating that from 2009 to 2023, at least 749 journalists have faced various forms of threats, atrocities, imprisonment and online harassment. Additionally, there were 300 reported attacks between 2019 and 2023, marking a 42 percent increase compared to the preceding five years.

UNESCO has urged stronger support for journalists and better management of digital media platforms, as 70 percent of the 900 journalists surveyed from 129 different countries have been exposed to threats and violence.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay highlighted that the prize honors the bravery of journalists confronting challenging and perilous situations. She underscored that the resolution of the ongoing environmental crisis relies heavily on access to credible scientific information.

On the word press freedom day, Azoulay reaffirmed the organization's commitment to defending freedom of expression and protecting journalists around the world. (end)

ma









MENAFN03052024000071011013ID1108170571