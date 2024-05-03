Delhi High Court Seeks CBI, ED Response To Manish Sisodia's Bail Pleas In Excise Policy Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi High Court on Friday, May 3, sought responses from the country's top investigating agencies, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on the petitions filed by former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia seeking bail in the excise policy scam over by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, the high court bench deferred the hearing to May 8.Also read: Delhi excise policy case: AAP's Manish Sisodia moves HC seeking bail, hearing to be held tomorrowOn April 30, the Rouse Avenue Court dismissed Manish Sisodia's bail petition, who is in jail since February 26, 2023, in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Kaveri Baweja who is special judge for CBI and ED, had denied the relief suggesting that the stage was not right to grant the bail read: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in ED and CBI casesChallenging the April 30 order, Advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Mohd Irshad representing Manish Sisodia, on Thursday, approached the High Court for an urgent hearing seeking bail.

In an interim application, Manish Sisodia urged the court to continue the trial court's order allowing him to meet his ailing wife once a week in custody, during the pendency of his pleas.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora heard the bail pleas mentioned by the counsel of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. The bench stated, \"Let the judge go through the file. So let it come tomorrow,\" reported PTI counsel for the ED submitted that the probe agency has no objection if the trial court order is continued while Justice Sharma permitted the request read: Delhi court seeks ED, CBI response on Manish Sisodia's plea seeking interim bailThe probe agencies have alleged irregularities in the modification of the Delhi Excise Policy accusing the beneficiaries of extending undue favours to the licence holders, waving or reducing licence fees and extending licences without the approval of competent authority Sisodia's bail pleas have been previously dismissed twice by the high court on May 30 and July 3 last year respectively, in the CBI and ED cases.(With PTI inputs)

