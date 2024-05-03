Gateway Arts Presents I And You

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Samantha Scott-Blackhall, the award-winning play aims to highlight youth mental health SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 May 2024 - Gateway Arts is launching its second production in 2024 with the award-winning play "I and You" by Lauren Gunderson in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month. After its acclaimed original run in 2022, "I and You" returns by popular demand this May at the Gateway Theatre Black Box. The thought-provoking play delves into the power of human connection and the complexities of youth, addressing social themes related to mental health . Given that 4 in 10 youths in Singapore indicate feeling anxious or stressed all or most of the time, this production aims to raise awareness of this issue.
MENAFN03052024003551001712ID1108169677
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.