Who Is Navaneeth Gireesh? Meet Malayalam Star Jayaram's Son-In-Law


5/3/2024 4:00:32 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran actor couple Jayaram and Parvathy's daughter Malavika Jayaram married Navaneeth today (May 3) at Guruvayur Temple. Close relatives and friends attended the wedding. Navaneeth Gireesh is a chartered accountant based in the United Kingdom, originally from Palakkad.


Who Is Navaneeth Gireesh? Meet Malayalam Star Jayaram

Veteran actor couple Jayaram and Parvathy's daughter Malavika Jayaram married Navaneeth today (May 3) at Guruvayur Temple. Close relatives and friends attended the wedding.


Who Is Navaneeth Gireesh? Meet Malayalam Star Jayaram

The groom is from Palakkad, and the wedding occurred at Guruvayur Temple at about
6:30 a.m.
Malavika's brother, actor Kalidas Jayaram, also attended the event.


Who Is Navaneeth Gireesh? Meet Malayalam Star Jayaram

Close relatives and friends attended the occasion. Suresh Gopi and his wife, Radhika, represented the film business and were among the eminent participants.


Who Is Navaneeth Gireesh? Meet Malayalam Star Jayaram

Malavika graduated from Stella Maris College and pursued a master's degree in sports management in Wales.

Who is Navaneeth Gireesh?

Navaneeth is a chartered accountant working in the United Kingdom.

Who is Navaneeth Gireesh? Meet Malayalam star Jayaram's son-in-law

He is the son of Vatsa and Gireesh Menon, a former UN official and member of the Keezheppat family in Nenmara, Palakkad.


Who Is Navaneeth Gireesh? Meet Malayalam Star Jayaram

The pair got engaged in Madikeri, Coorg district, Karnataka, in December.
Unfortunately, heavy floods in Chennai kept many people from going.


Who Is Navaneeth Gireesh? Meet Malayalam Star Jayaram

Malavika announced their romance on social media, wishing her fiancé a happy birthday and introducing him to her admirers.


Who Is Navaneeth Gireesh? Meet Malayalam Star Jayaram

Jayaram later introduced Navaneeth Gireesh to the public by sharing a photo of him and Malavika from their engagement ceremony.

MENAFN03052024007385015968ID1108169617


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

