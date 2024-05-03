Who is Navaneeth Gireesh? Meet Malayalam star Jayaram's son-in-law

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran actor couple Jayaram and Parvathy's daughter Malavika Jayaram married Navaneeth today (May 3) at Guruvayur Temple. Close relatives and friends attended the wedding. Navaneeth Gireesh is a chartered accountant based in the United Kingdom, originally from Palakkad.

Veteran actor couple Jayaram and Parvathy's daughter Malavika Jayaram married Navaneeth today (May 3) at Guruvayur Temple. Close relatives and friends attended the wedding.



The groom is from Palakkad, and the wedding occurred at Guruvayur Temple at about

6:30 a.m.

Malavika's brother, actor Kalidas Jayaram, also attended the event.

Close relatives and friends attended the occasion. Suresh Gopi and his wife, Radhika, represented the film business and were among the eminent participants.

Malavika graduated from Stella Maris College and pursued a master's degree in sports management in Wales.



Navaneeth is a chartered accountant working in the United Kingdom.

He is the son of Vatsa and Gireesh Menon, a former UN official and member of the Keezheppat family in Nenmara, Palakkad.



The pair got engaged in Madikeri, Coorg district, Karnataka, in December.

Unfortunately, heavy floods in Chennai kept many people from going.

Malavika announced their romance on social media, wishing her fiancé a happy birthday and introducing him to her admirers.

Jayaram later introduced Navaneeth Gireesh to the public by sharing a photo of him and Malavika from their engagement ceremony.

