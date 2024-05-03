Warm Weather Forecast In Most Regions Today, Tomorrow - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 3 (Petra)-- The majority of the country will see warm weather today, Friday, with the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing rather high temperatures, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.There will also be brisk westerly winds with occasional strong gusts, particularly in the east of the Kingdom.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 23 degrees Celsius and a low of 12 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 35 degrees during the day, sliding to 21 degrees at night.