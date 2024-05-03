               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China In Middle Of India-Pakistan Naval Arms Race


5/3/2024 1:14:09 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In a tit-for-tat Indian Ocean arms race with China prominently in the middle, Pakistan has recently launched its first Hangor-class submarine while India has tested a next-generation anti-submarine warfare (ASW) weapon to target such vessels.

Pakistan's new submarine, the product of a project signed with China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Company Ltd (CSOC) during President Xi Jinping's visit to Islamabad in April 2015, will feature state-of-the-art weapons and sensors to engage targets at standoff ranges, Naval News reported .

Hangor-class submarines are an export variant of the People's Liberation Army-Navy's (PLA-N) Type 039B Yuan-class submarines. Pakistan signed a contract for eight submarines from China in April 2015, with four being built in Pakistan's Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Ltd (KS&EW) and the other four produced in China. The initial plan was to deliver eight boats between 2022 and 2028, but the first submarine was launched in 2024.

The Pakistan Navy has not provided details about the submarines' subsystems or specific weapon systems. In terms of dimensions, they will be 76 meters long and displace 2,800 tons, making them slightly shorter but heavier than the original S26 submarine, an export version of the Type 039B originally intended for Thailand.

Thailand dropped its plans to acquire submarines from China when Germany blocked the export of MTU 396 diesel engines for use on the boats. Pakistan's new submarines may use China's CHD620 engine.

Pakistan would acquire a significant deep strike capability if the Hangor-class submarines were equipped with Babur-3 submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCM), though the boat's weapon systems have not yet been officially confirmed.


China In Middle Of India-Pakistan Naval Arms Race Image

Chief of the Pakistan Navy along with the Pakistani and Chinese officials at the launching ceremony of the first Hangor-class submarine Photo: Pakistan Navy photo

Not to be outdone by its longtime rival, Naval Technology reported this month that India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully tested its Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system.

The mobile ground launcher test occurred at Abdul Kalam Island, offshore Odisha in the Bay of Bengal. The test reportedly validated symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control mechanisms.

