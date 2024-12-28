Punjab Police Arrest Two For Grenade Attack On Police Station

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 28 (IANS) Punjab Police's Special Operation cell of Amritsar has busted a narco-terror module which is being operated by controllers from abroad, Director General of Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

He said that those arrested have been identified as Gurjeet Singh of Amritsar and Baljit Singh of Tarn Taran. They had carried out a grenade attack on the police station in Islamabad in Amritsar district on December 17.

So far, 1.4 kg heroin, one hand grenade and two pistols have been recovered, he said, adding that further investigations are ongoing to uncover the entire network.

On the day of the grenade attack, DGP Yadav visited Amritsar and directed officers to take strict action against the perpetrators of the attack on the police station.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the DGP had emphasised the need for officers to use both technical and human intelligence to detect and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

He had asked the officers to identify common trends and patterns in such heinous crimes and conduct investigations in a scientific manner, utilising all the technical and forensic tools for the detection of crimes to ensure the conviction of the accused.

He had also reviewed the law and order situation of border districts and took stock of the progress achieved in previous attacks on police establishments.

“All the previous cases of attacks on police establishments, including IED implants at the police station in Ajnala and hand grenade attack at a police post in Asron in Nawanshahr have been solved successfully and accused persons have been arrested,” he had said.

In a separate meeting, the DGP addressed all SPs, DSPs and SHOs from border districts, including Commissionerate Police Amritsar, Amritsar Rural, Batala and Tarn Taran to brief them about the top priorities of the police.

He had directed the officers to intensify the fight against counter-terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking, and street crime.