(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that Ukraine has shown no indication of willingness to engage in peace talks with Russia. While Russia remains open to negotiations to end the conflict, Peskov emphasized that the lack of progress from Ukraine on this front means Russia will continue its military operation. He noted Russia’s recent battlefield advancements, particularly in Donbass, and reaffirmed that Moscow will continue to pursue its security objectives.



Peskov's remarks came amid ongoing tensions, following a 2022 decree by Ukrainian President Zelensky, banning talks with Russia after four regions in Ukraine voted to join Russia. Zelensky has ruled out territorial concessions and insists that any peace agreement must guarantee Ukraine's security.



Speculation regarding peace talks has intensified, especially after Donald Trump’s presidential victory. One proposed plan involves freezing the conflict along the current front lines without recognizing Russia's control over Ukrainian territories, while suspending Ukraine's NATO ambitions. However, Russia has rejected the idea of a ceasefire, asserting that the conflict can only end if its goals—Ukraine's neutrality, demilitarization, and denazification—are achieved. It has stated it would agree to a ceasefire and peace talks once Ukraine withdraws from all Russian-claimed territories.



