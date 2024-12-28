Russia significantly increases its seafood shipments to China

(MENAFN) Russia has significantly increased its seafood exports to China, with crab sales reaching a record high of $148.7 million in November, marking a 44% year-on-year rise, according to Chinese data reported by RIA Novosti. This surge brings the total value of crab exports to nearly $1 billion for the first 11 months of 2024, up from $954 million during the same period in 2023.



China has emerged as Russia's largest seafood buyer, particularly after Beijing imposed a ban on seafood imports from Japan following Tokyo's controversial discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima in 2023. This shift, along with Western sanctions, has prompted Russia to redirect its seafood exports to Asian markets.



The US has also imposed bans on Russian seafood imports, including salmon, cod, and crab, since March 2022, further pushing Russia to seek alternative markets. In 2023, Russia’s Far East seafood exports grew by over 70%, with nearly 2 million tons of fish products shipped to 20 countries. In November 2024, total Russian seafood exports jumped 18% compared to last year, with crab making up nearly half of the exports, followed by frozen fish, predominantly cod.



