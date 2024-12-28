Media reports NATO country eyeing assault on US-supported Kurds

(MENAFN) Türkiye and the new leadership in Syria may soon initiate a military operation against US-backed Kurdish forces, unless these groups integrate with the Syrian military, according to reports from Hurriyet. Kurdish factions in Syria, including the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) and YPG (People's Defense Units), have long been supported by the US, but are considered organizations by Ankara.



Following the establishment of an interim Syrian government, the leadership is reportedly planning to call on Kurdish groups, primarily the PKK and IS (ISIS), to surrender their weapons and join the Syrian army. Syrian leader Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa (also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani) emphasized that armed groups would not be tolerated, especially in regions where Kurdish forces are present. If the groups refuse, Syria’s army and the Turkish Armed Forces may cooperate to remove the PKK and YPG from the region.



The Kurdish groups, which operate near Türkiye’s border, have historically sought greater autonomy. The YPG has received significant US military support in its fight against ISIS, a move that has led to tensions with Ankara, which claims that some of the aid is diverted to the PKK. Recently, Turkish-Syrian relations have begun to thaw, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with al-Sharaa to discuss stability in Syria. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Syria soon.



Russia, which has strong ties with Syria, has indicated that Türkiye may indeed conduct a military operation against Kurdish groups in the border area.



