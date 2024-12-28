(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has accused the European Union of refusing to acknowledge the reality of Ukraine's military situation, claiming that the bloc's strategy is prolonging the conflict without achieving any meaningful results. Speaking on Sunday, Orban pointed out Russia's recent advances in the Donbass region, including key territorial gains in Avdeevka, Ugledar, and potentially Kurakhovo, emphasizing that Ukraine is not winning on the battlefield.



Orban criticized EU leaders for living in a "self-created bubble," refusing to accept that their approach—continued military support and sanctions against Russia—is failing. He argued that sanctions have weakened European economies more than they have harmed Russia. "The sanctions have failed," Orban said, adding that the ongoing conflict could be resolved only through negotiations, not military action.



His remarks have drawn criticism from other EU leaders, who see them as undermining the bloc's unity against Russia. Despite the backlash, Orban reaffirmed Hungary's commitment to peace and diplomacy, rejecting any measures that could escalate the war further. Russia, for its part, has maintained that Western weapons shipments will not alter the conflict’s outcome and will only prolong the fighting.



