Zelensky Meets With Business Representatives

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underscored the importance of economic stability as a foundation for both social well-being and the country's defense capability during a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian business community.

The head of state said this in a address to the nation on Friday, December 27, Ukrinform reports.

"I have just held a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian business community – our Ukrainian companies, our regions. Different industries: defense, agriculture, pharmaceutics, banks. I am grateful to them all for operating in Ukraine and for Ukraine, and it is very important for us to maintain support for business, normal operation of Ukrainian enterprises, and our jobs in the state," Zelensky said.

He noted that during the meeting they discussed specific issues that will definitely be resolved and emphasized that economic stability is the basis of both social life and the country's defense capability.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier met with government officials on creating economic and social incentives aimed at encouraging Ukrainians to work in Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine