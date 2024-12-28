UN assistance budget decreasing amid surging international hunger

(MENAFN) The United Nations has struggled to meet its fundraising targets, leaving millions without necessary humanitarian assistance, even as global hunger continues to rise. According to reports, the UN estimates that in 2025, up to 307 million people will need aid, an increase from 282 million in 2023. However, the UN has raised only 46% of its $49.6 billion goal for 2024, forcing organizations like the World Food Program (WFP) to reduce aid and tighten eligibility criteria. As a result, up to 117 million people may be excluded from receiving help.



The WFP reported that it had to ration food in regions like Syria, where they were only able to support one million people, leaving millions more without aid. The bulk of UN humanitarian funding comes from the US, Germany, and the European Commission, but officials are concerned that cuts from major donors could worsen the crisis. Germany has already slashed its aid by $500 million for 2024, while the US might reduce its contributions under the incoming administration.



Humanitarian leaders have expressed concern over the lack of contributions from emerging economies like China and India, which have vast resources but have not increased their aid despite their growing economic power. Additionally, the US imposes strict conditions on its aid, leading to challenges in distribution and oversight, with reports of theft and corruption in places like Ethiopia and Sudan. Despite proposals for reform, the current funding model has not changed, leaving humanitarian efforts increasingly underfunded.



