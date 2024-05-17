AFC Unveils New-Look Asian Club Competitions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A significant milestone was marked yesterday by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) with the unveiling of the new look for its revamped club competitions, which will commence from the 2024/25 season.

Taking place at a prestigious ceremony following the conclusion of the 34th AFC Congress 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, a suite of dynamic brands was presented for each of the four new competitions: the AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite), AFC Women's Champions League (AWCL), AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two) and AFC Challenge League (ACGL).

The competition reforms will usher in a new era for Asian club football and the accompanying new club competition brands are a powerful visual reflection of their prestige.

Representing a fusion of cultures, traditions and footballing prowess from across the vast expanse of the Continent, the logos/brands celebrate the richness of Asian football and aim to inspire excellence and unity among players, fans and all other stakeholders.

Each competition brand has been meticulously crafted and developed to illustrate the uniqueness of the individual competitions while also embodying the collective spirit of the new era of club football they represent. The diversity of the accompanying colours and graphic elements of each brand also invites innovation through brand new applications that will elevate the visual experience for fans across the Continent. Born from the unlimited possibilities of Asian football, the AFC's new brand identities help prime its tournaments to be best-in-class on the global stage now and in the future.

The AFC President, Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, said:“Our commitment to further strengthen the Asian club competition football landscape was demonstrated with the establishment of the new competitions and today's reveal of their visual identities signifies another huge step towards the dawn of a new era."

Announced in December 2022 and with the names confirmed in August 2023, the brand new quartet of Asian club competitions will also see the AFC allocate its biggest ever investment in history with clubs from the Participating Member Associations poised to benefit from increases in prize money and travel contributions.

The ACL Elite will feature the Continent's top 24 qualifying clubs, while the AWCL is set to comprise 12 teams. Meanwhile, the ACL Two will comprise 32 teams, with 20 sides slated to compete in the ACGL.