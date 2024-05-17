Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 35K Martyrs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 17 (Petra)-- In its daily statistical report, the Gaza Ministry of Health said that on the 223rd day of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, there were 35,303 martyrs and 79,261 wounded.The ministry further stated that many victims' bodies were under the rubble and in the roads, making them inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.It added that in the last twenty-four hours, hospitals have received 31 martyrs and 56 injured victims from the four massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation on families in the Gaza Strip.