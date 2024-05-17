Al Duhail, Al Sadd Meet In Blockbuster Semi-Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Duhail coach Christophe Galtier yesterday made his intentions clear as his team takes on the reigning League champions Al Sadd in a 'must-win' semi-final clash of the Amir Cup today.

Ahead of the blockbuster encounter which will take place at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Duhail coach emphasized that the team's main goal is the Amir Cup after a not-so-fruitful season.

“The Amir Cup is our main goal now,” Galtier said during a pre-match press conference yesterday.

Al Duhail missed out on a title win this season despite enjoying a hat-trick of titles in the 2023-23 season, but Galtier said the team has improved.

“We are two steps away from winning the title, and it is important not only for the players but for everyone at the club. This is our last chance to salvage our season. During the last match, we showed a fighting spirit and succeeded in coming back twice, and not only that, but we achieved victory,” the Frenchman said.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain manager and his men are aware of the challenge they have to face when they take on the star-studded Al Sadd line-up.



Al Duhail coach Christophe Galtier and Al Sadd coach Wesam Rizk

“We will face a strong team, but in cup matches, anything can happen. I have faith in my players and their ability to win this tournament and save our season. The winner will qualify for the AFC Champions League next season, and the players must give their all on the pitch. We started the tournament well, and we must continue in this way,” Galtier said, highlighting that his team has done well during the quarter-final in which they eliminated the title-holders Al Arabi with a 3-2 win.

“During the last match, we showed a fighting spirit and succeeded in coming back twice, and we were not satisfied with that, but we achieved victory,” Galtier said.

“The players are now focused on the Amir Cup, and everyone is optimistic.”

On the other hand, Al Sadd coach Wesam Rizk termed today's semi-final as an early final.

“It's a tough match for both teams, essentially an early final. It's a significant challenge against Al Duhail, and success will depend on our attention to detail. We are well-prepared and committed to giving our best to secure a spot in the final, a prestigious achievement in the presence of His Highness the Amir,” Rizik who took over the reigns of Al Sadd last year, said.

Al Sadd will be gunning to make their second consecutive Amir Cup final.

“We will exert maximum effort and utilize all available team members to secure victory and advance to the final,” Rizk added.