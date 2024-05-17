Kuwait Crude Oil Rises 35 Cents To USD 84.90 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price rose 35 cents in Thursday's trading sessions to reach USD 84.90 per barrel compared with USD 84.55 pb on Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 52 cents to USD 83.27 pb and West Texas intermediate crude gained 60 cents to settle at USD 79.23 pb. (end) km

