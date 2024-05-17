BE Sports Unveils Season 10 Initiatives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: BE Sports, a leading sports training institution, has announced several significant developments and initiatives as it prepares for the much-anticipated Season 10 in August 2024.

With a strong foundation in basketball and football coaching, BE Sports excels in providing specialized sports education across its comprehensive network of schools nationwide.

An organization with a huge presence in Qatar, BE Sports offers unparalleled convenience in terms of location and scheduling, making it increasingly accessible for students across the country. This expansive reach ensures that more young athletes can benefit from professional coaching and development programs in their local area.

With 12 years of growth, success, and community engagement, BE Sports proudly operates out of six basketball venues and four soccer schools, establishing itself as the most prominent presence in Qatar's sports training sector. This expansion has positioned BE Sports as a leader in athletic and personal development, inspiring young aspiring athletes throughout the nation.

Founded in 2012 by Ben Smith and Eric Gardow, BE Sports (originally BE Basketball) began with a mission to elevate basketball training in Qatar. It has since evolved to include football, with both programs adhering to a philosophy emphasizing personal growth, resilience, and teamwork.