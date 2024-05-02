(MENAFN- Baystreet) Thomson Reuters

Stocks in Play

5/2/2024 - 1:00 PM EST - U.S. Gold Corp. : Announced that management will be attending and speaking at the 9 th Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference hosted by the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME), to be held on May 20-22, 2024 in New York. The industry-leading conference will focus on the key issues impacting the sourcing, funding and mining of critical, strategic, industrial and precious metals, mineral processing and recycling, as the industry transitions to sustainable renewable energy, electric vehicles, and the green economy. U.S. Gold Corp. shares N are trading up 9 cents at $4.43.



