Man Arrested For Posting AI Generated Video Of CM Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested a man for creating and uploading an AI-generated deepfake video on social media of state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Shyam Kishor Gupta, 48, was arrested from his residence in Shyam Lal Colony, Noida, STF said.

Additional SP, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra, said that the arrest followed the creation and dissemination of a deep fake video on May 1, allegedly linked to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

"The video was posted on X from the account @shyamguptarpswa, causing confusion and outrage among the public," said Mishra.

The 19-second-deep fake AI-generated video had a reference to Pulwama attack.

Mishra said that a thorough investigation and evidence collection was conducted based on which, a case was registered against Gupta.

During interrogation, Gupta confessed to uploading the AI-generated fake video on social media through his X account.