Council Of Permanent Authorized Reps Of CIS Countries Hold Meeting In Minsk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 16, the next meeting of the Council of PermanentlyAuthorized Representatives was held in Minsk under the charter andother bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to the CIS Executive Committee website, the firstissue of the meeting is dedicated to "Listapad" XXX MinskInternational Film Festival. First Deputy Minister of Culture ofBelarus Valery Gromada informed the members of the Council ofPermanent Authorized Representatives about the progress ofpreparations for the film forum. He reminded that the festival willbe held on November 1-8 of this year under the slogan "Cinema witha quality mark". Its implementation is planned within the frameworkof the main measures of cooperation of the CIS participating statesin the field of culture for 2021-2025.

The concept of the film festival reflects that the main focuswill be on the presentation of films from the CIS countries. Withinthe framework of "Lıstapad", the event is planned to be held withthe participation of the members of the Working Group oncinematography of the CIS member states and other organizationalstructures of the CIS.

According to Valery Gromada, at the closing ceremony of the filmfestival, the CIS Executive Committee will present a special"Cinema without Borders" award to one of the films of the filmforum program for the development of cooperation and strengtheningof friendship between peoples.

The permanent representatives also reviewed the progress ofpreparation for the next meeting of the Council of Heads ofGovernment of the Commonwealth of Independent States to be held onMay 24 in Ashgabat.

It is expected that 12 issues will be presented to the CIS headsof government for consideration. The heads of the delegations willexchange views on current issues of economic interaction in theCIS. Special attention will be paid to cooperation in energy,economic, scientific-technical, and humanitarian fields.

Thus, it is planned that the members of the PermanentRepresentative Council will approve a number of concepts and actionplans for the implementation of measures in the field of chemicalindustry, energy, hazardous waste management and elimination ofobjects that cause mass damage to the environment.

The heads of government intend to approve the Action Plan forthe optimization of the infrastructure passing through theterritories of the CIS countries and the development ofinternational transport corridors until 2030.

Nazarkuli Shakuliyev, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistanto the Charter and other bodies of the CIS, AmbassadorExtraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republicof Belarus, informed his colleagues about the sports infrastructureof Ashgabat. The issue arose in connection with the submission of adraft decision on the declaration of the capital of Turkmenistan asthe city of new sports opportunities of the CIS to the meeting ofthe Council of Heads of Government of the CIS.

The next meeting of the Council of Permanently AuthorizedRepresentatives of the member states is planned to be held on June25.