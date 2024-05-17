Zelensky Discusses Preparations For Peace Summit With President Of Liberia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with the President of Liberia, Joseph Nyumah Boakai.
Zelensky reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"I told of the consequences of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and, in particular, its impact on food security in Africa," Zelensky wrote. Read also:
Swiss President hopes Peace Summit
will help stop war in Ukraine
The head of state thanked the Republic of Liberia for its principled position on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. In this context, the parties also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro confirmed his participation in the upcoming Global Peace Summit.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
MENAFN17052024000193011044ID1108224841
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.