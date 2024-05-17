Zelensky Discusses Preparations For Peace Summit With President Of Liberia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with the President of Liberia, Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Zelensky reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"I told of the consequences of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and, in particular, its impact on food security in Africa," Zelensky wrote.

The head of state thanked the Republic of Liberia for its principled position on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. In this context, the parties also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine