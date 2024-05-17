With MCC In Force, HM Amit Shah Not To Chair Formal Security Review In Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 17 (IANS) Since the model code of conduct (MCC) is in force in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not take any formal security review in Kashmir.

Top sources told IANS that 'since the MCC is in force in the country because of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Union Home Minister will not chair any formal security review meeting on Friday'.

He met various delegations of Pahari, Sikh and Gujjar/Bakarwal communities and also had detailed discussions on party affairs with BJP leaders.

He did not enjoy any official protocol during his stay in Srinagar city and only the usual security details for the Home Minister were in place.

Shah arrived here on Thursday evening. He was received by the BJP leaders at the Srinagar International Airport. The Union Home Minister drove to Lalit Grand Palace Hotel overlooking the Dal Lake in Srinagar city.