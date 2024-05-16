Kuwait Union Of Women Societies Ink Mou With Uzbek Women Committee

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Women Associations Union has signed a memorandum of understanding with Uzbekistan's Family and Women Committee to coordinate efforts for protection of women's rights and bolster the cordial ties.

Sheikha Fadia Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the society's chairperson, noted in a statement ahead of the virtual signing of the MoU with the Chairperson of the committee, Parpiboeva Ozoda Abdukadirovna, necessity for sustainable action programs to back regulations that call for serving women affairs.

The accord stipulates increasing the cooperation in the realm of the woman rights and her legitimate rights, boosting gender equality, enhancing the woman's role in public and government affairs, enhancing business leadership for the females, swapping information and know-how and improving health care for this segment of the society. (end)

