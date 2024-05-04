               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Heeramandi Actor Adhyayan Suman Once Gotten Into Drugs And Alcoholism; Talks About His Failures And More RBA


5/4/2024 2:00:32 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Adhyayan Suman, the actor from Heeramandi, has now spoken out about his shortcomings. He even admits that he may have become addicted to drugs or alcohol.


Image

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who made his acting comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heermandi, opened out about his time out of work despite the success of his previous two films. In an interview, Adhyayan Suman discussed a period in his career when he felt crushed and gave up. He spilt the beans on the most difficult element of that time, watching his parents' pain while they stood by him.


Image

He even said how his parents, Shekhar Suman and Alka Suman, supported him throughout a difficult moment. He also said that he could have saved him from sliding into the trap of drug addiction and drinking, but he chose not to.


Image

Adhyayan Suman quickly saw that there had been a big emotional load in his life that no longer existed.


Image

He also explained how his parents had been through the death of his sibling, and he didn't want to cause them any more anguish.


Image

He even asked himself if he wanted to contribute to his parents' grief by making poor decisions in his life.


Image

Adhyayan Suman was questioned about his previous relationship in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, but he did not mention Kangana Ranaut and declined to discuss it.

