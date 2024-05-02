Titagarh To Roll Out India's First Private Sleeper Vande Bharat Trains By Late 2025

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "India's first privately-manufactured Vande Bharat trains will get inducted into the Indian Railways by late 2025. The Kolkata-based Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. (TRSL) will launch a prototype of the sleeper version of the indigenously designed semi high-speed trains by June next year, company's deputy CEO (passenger rail systems) Prithish Chowdhary told Mint in an interview.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.