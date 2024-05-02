Urgent: Hamas Threatens To Halt Negotiations If Israel Attacks Rafah

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, May 2 (NNN-WAFA) – Osama Hamdan, a Hamas politburo member, said in an interview with Lebanon-based al-Manar TV, yesterday that, negotiations will be halted, if Israel launches an operation in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah.– NNN-WAFA

