Urgent: Hamas Threatens To Halt Negotiations If Israel Attacks Rafah


5/2/2024 2:12:37 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 2 (NNN-WAFA) – Osama Hamdan, a Hamas politburo member, said in an interview with Lebanon-based al-Manar TV, yesterday that, negotiations will be halted, if Israel launches an operation in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah.– NNN-WAFA

