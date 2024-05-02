Millennium-Old Sword Restored In Spain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Recently restored in Spain, the sword turned out to be a rareartifact of the Islamic period on the Iberian Peninsula, whichillustrates the multi-layered history of the conquest of theregion, Azernews reports, citing foreignmedia.

Scientists have dated the weapon to the period when Valencia wascalled Balancia.

The restored iron blade was dated to the tenth century, when theUmayyad caliphate controlled the Iberian Peninsula. The sword wasgiven the name "Excalibur". The weapon was found buried vertically,that is, it was in a position similar to the legendary sword ofKing Arthur encased in stone. By this analogy, it received theappropriate name.

"This sword has a unique design that gives it greatarchaeological value and cultural heritage value," City councilmanJose Luis Moreno said in a statement.

Archaeologist Jose Miguel Osuna conducted the new study as partof a broader review of Valencia's collection of metal objects,which covers the period from the Roman era to the late Middle Ages short sword, made of iron, is about 18 inches (24.72 cm) long to the statement, its handle is decorated with bronzeplates and notches for ease of handling. The tip of the blade isslightly curved, which creates confusion in chronology, sinceVisigothic swords had a similar shape. The design probably reflectsthe evolution of earlier Visigothic models. Osuna and hiscolleagues confirmed the age of the artifact by analyzing thesedimentary rock layers in which it was buried.

The small size of the weapon and the absence of a guard suggestthat it was used by an Andalusian horseman. Only one similar weaponwas found during excavations in Spina, on the outskirts of Cordoba finds from this period are rare in the country, andeven rarer in Valencia due to the peculiarities of the urbansoil.

The Islamic era in the Iberian Peninsula was a time of"remarkable intercultural exchange between the Christian, Jewishand Muslim populations," the Metropolitan Museum of Art notes onits website. By the 900s, Cordoba had become "perhaps the greatestintellectual center in Europe," the museum adds. Muslim rule lasteduntil about 1492, when a long period of weakening influence endedwith the conquest of Granada by Christians.

Thanks to the recent examination of the sword, Moreno says, "wehave a new treasure in the form of this 'Islamic Excalibur' and thehistorical heritage of ancient Balancia."