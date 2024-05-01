Investornewsbreaks PODFEST, Cutting Edge Events Names IBN As Official Media Partner For PODFEST Asia

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PODFEST and its parent company, Cutting Edge Events, have selected InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a pioneer in corporate communications and content distribution, to be the official media partner for its upcoming

PODFEST Asia. The in-person podcasting conference is slated for May 8, 2024, in Manila. PODFEST Asia is designed to provide a unique opportunity for participants to engage with podcast enthusiasts, gather insights from industry experts, explore the latest trends and discover potential synergies with seasoned podcasters and newcomers alike. The one-day event represents a collaborative effort between PODFEST, Podcast Network Asia and MGS Global Group. Recognized as the longest-running annual podcasting conference in the world, PODCAST is working to bring its unique blend of educational opportunities, cutting-edge technological know-how and networking platform to Asia. As the official media partner, IBN will utilize its comprehensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase the visibility of the event; those solutions include more than 5,000 syndication partners and 60-plus brands that reach more than two million likes, followers and subscribers.“IBN's highly professional and knowledgeable team has been instrumental in developing and implementing PODFEST's communications strategies over the years,” said Cutting Edge Events founder Chris Krimitsos in the press release.“We are excited that our ongoing collaboration is extending into Asia's incredibly innovative and diverse markets. We anticipate continuing our partnership in the years ahead.”

To find out more about PODFEST Asia, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About PODFEST Expo

PODFEST Expo is the longest-running annual, in-person podcasting conference in the world. Returning in 2025 for an unprecedented 11th consecutive year, PODFEST has been on a wild ride of unbridled growth from its humble beginnings in 2015 to now. The group is now bringing the PODFEST experience to more than 30 cities across North America in 2024 with the

PODFEST Podtour. The first tour stops have just been announced. PODFEST is excited to expand into a whole new world with

PODFEST Asia, an in-person conference to be held in the Philippines this May. The group is looking forward to hosting the new and burgeoning Asian podcasting community in this first-of-its-kind event. To learn more about the company, visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

