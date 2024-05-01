Senior Pencak Silat Trials On May 12

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- The Pencak Silat Association of Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday announced open selection trials for both men and women from the age of 17 years to 45 years will be held on May 12 from 11 am onwards at Indoor Hall Polo Ground Srinagar.
The trials are for the participation of J&K teams in the 12th edition of Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2024-25, which is scheduled to be held at KIIT Bhubaneswar Odisha from June 10 to 13.ADVERTISEMENT
“Each Player should carry a valid ID proof and recommendations from his/her district head along with a parent declaration and a medical and health and insurance certificate and other related documents like two passport size photographs after receiving all the documents, the player is eligible for the selection trials,” he association said.
“It is advised to all the affiliated District Pencak Silat Associations to confirm their entries by or before May 7 through email or Whatsapp. For further details, contact Nassir Ahmad Digoo, President on
9797194893, 9622422766 or [email protected] ,” the statement added.
Selected athletes will face the screening team of J&K Sports Council on May 13 and will be followed by the 21 days coaching camp at Srinagar accordingly. Read Also J&K Shines In IRSF Rope Skipping National Championship JKSC Distributes Sports Kits For KICs
