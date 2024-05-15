CM Mohan Yadav Failed To Control Crime In State, Says Madhya Pradesh Cong Chief Jitu Patwari

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh unit Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying that the state government has failed to control the incidents of crime.

Patwari said almost six months have passed since Mohan Yadav assumed the office of CM but he did not chair even a single meeting with top police officers regarding the law and order situation.

The Congress leader said he had written as many as five letters to CM Mohan Yadav pointing towards the rise in incidents of crime in different parts of the state.

"CM Mohan Yadav, who is also the state's home minister, has failed to control crime. Forget about the entire state, over a dozen serious crimes were reported in his home district of Ujjain in the last three-four months," Patwari said during a press conference at party headquarters here on Wednesday.

Responding to Patwari's statements, Madhya Pradesh BJP unit media cell head Ashish Agrawal said: "CM Mohan Yadav-led BJP government is working restlessly to fulfill the promises made to the people. People of Madhya Pradesh have witnessed the corruption during the Congress-led government."