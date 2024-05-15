               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Receives Written Message From El Salvador President


5/15/2024 3:04:22 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of El Salvador Nayib Bukele pertaining to bilateral relations.

The message was received by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, during his meeting today with HE Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the country Milton Alcides Magana Herrera.

MENAFN15052024000063011010ID1108217834


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search