Amir Receives Written Message From El Salvador President

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of El Salvador Nayib Bukele pertaining to bilateral relations.

The message was received by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, during his meeting today with HE Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the country Milton Alcides Magana Herrera.